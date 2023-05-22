Just shy of 30,000 people passed through the gates of the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show 2023 from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, wrapping-up hundreds of hours of volunteer work and prizes well-won.
Dubbo Show Society secretary Sue Hood said the 2023 show was special as it marked 150 years of the Dubbo Show Society.
"Around 29,000 people came through the gates, and we didn't have any assistance with the government vouchers this year - they came all on their own. The people of Dubbo and the regions supported the show," Ms Hood told the Daily Liberal.
All money raised through ticket sales will go back into the putting on the show next year, as well as upgrading and maintaining the Dubbo Showground facilities, including show jumping equipment, fencing and pavilion stands.
Ms Hood thanked all the volunteers who played their part in putting on the show this year, and estimated there were well over 1,000 people involved.
"Thank you. We wouldn't run the show without them," she said.
"You wouldn't put something on of this magnitude without the support of the volunteers - you would never be able to put on an event like this if you had to pay people.
"I wish people would understand that, everyone around here are volunteers, be kind to them or put their hand up to come and help."
Some of the highlights of the weekend included the main entertainment, high energy covers act from Sydney, Furnace and the Fundamentals, playing on the Friday night. They were supported by Dubbo hospital band, Where's Andy.
On Saturday night, the famous Dubbo Show fireworks display was followed by a live set from Golden Guitar-winning country musician Amber Lawrence.
The supreme exhibit of the interbreed species in the cattle exhibit was something to behold, according to Ms Hood.
To everyone who entered their handicrafts and animals for judging, Ms Hood said: "Everyone, all the show committee thank them for their hard work and putting the effort in to enter their exhibits.
"It doesn't matter if it's a sheep, horse, quilts, wool, fruit and vegetables, it all makes the show and we encourage everybody to try - it doesn't have to be first class, it's just supporting the show so people have something to look at."
Many copies of the Dubbo Show Society's 150-year book, by author Jen Cowley, were sold over the weekend and people can still pick up copies of the book year-round at the Showground.
Ms Hood said the show takes weeks to put up, but will be packed-away by Wednesday, May 24.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We wish everybody well, and thank them for coming and look forward to seeing them in 2024," she said.
The Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show 2024 will take place Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 - Mother's Day.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.