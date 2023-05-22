Daily Liberal
Dubbo salon owner heralds new 'natural girl' cosmetic injectables era

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
May 22 2023
Cosmetic Injector Kiara Hague opened her business Dubbo Injectables in April after moving from the Gold Coast where the injectables industry is booming. Picture by Belinda Soole
The market for injectable beauty treatments is maturing, and the industry responsible for 'duck lips' is moving to a more natural look that enhances clients' features.

