The market for injectable beauty treatments is maturing, and the industry responsible for 'duck lips' is moving to a more natural look that enhances clients' features.
This is according to Kiara Hague, a cosmetic injector and owner of Dubbo Injectables, a new injectable cosmetics salon on Dubbo. Ms Hague moved in April from the Gold Coast, where the injectables industry is booming.
"For a while there, there were definitely trends in the industry, for filler especially," Ms Hague told the Daily Liberal.
"Thankfully the time of filler being worn as a statement is running out. You've heard of duck lips - they're full of filler. I'm seeing more clients embracing the 'natural girl era', by only enhancing their natural features, rather than over-compensating for them."
Ms Hague became involved in injectables after studying to become a registered nurse, then undertaking an extra certification to become a cosmetic injector. She found injectables allowed her to explore her creative side.
"My job is to provide non-surgical, medical-grade treatments that enhance a client's facial features. [This includes] anti-wrinkle treatments and dermal fillers," Ms Hague said.
When she was growing up, she wanted to be a ballerina, but she was told art didn't pay. That's when she got into nursing.
"I enjoyed it but it didn't satisfy the creative side that I valued. I discovered the cosmetic industry on social media ... I wanted something that allowed me to be creative and something that makes people look forward to seeing me - so injectables is the perfect fit," she said.
Ms Hague said these types of treatments have been around for decades but in different forms and settings. Recently, injectables have been becoming more accessible.
"Clients can have the aesthetics they desire without the surgery ... Everyone deserves to love their own reflection, whether to enhance their current beauty or to age with grace," she said.
Some clients come to Ms Hague because they are "unhappy with something".
"Some people will see an image online [they want to achieve], or they've been made fun of for something. They're not happy with something, they have low self esteem, and they want me to help them out," she said.
Just don't go in with a picture of someone you want to look like - because that's unrealistic.
"I don't like it when they come in with a photo of someone else or a celebrity as everyone is different," Ms Hague said.
"I'll hand them a mirror and ask them to show me, point at it, explain to me what's going through your mind. I'll give them my honest opinion. I wouldn't do anything beyond impossible. I won't promise they'll wake up and look like the hottest celebrity. I can only work within the margins of what their anatomy will allow."
The most difficult part of Ms Hague's job is busting misconceptions about her industry, and that all "injectables make you look fake".
"There are certainly people out there who are obsessed with lots of filler. [But] I like it when clients are complimented on their genetics. It's a bit of a secret. Good filler, good injectables are ones you can't detect," she said.
Clients go to Ms Hague because of her honesty and expertise. There are two main groups: people that are "a little bit older and are looking to age with grace" and younger clients who are knowledgeable about the cosmetic industry.
In many cases, the former group "don't want to get older", and the latter group "are looking to prevent ageing before it starts" or want to enhance the appearance of a particular feature, for example their lips.
Ms Hague loves meeting them all.
"Don't let beauty fads and inflated reality stars deter you. It's a beautiful and exciting advancement in cosmetic medicine. It can take years off your appearance - isn't everyone's dream to be young and healthy?" she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
