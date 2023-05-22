The trailer suggests someone will pop the question on the reunion episode of Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday, May 22 - but will it be the central west's favourite TV couple, Andrew Coleman and Claire Saunders?
Mr Coleman, a Narromine Farmer, and Ms Saunders, a Tasmanian mine truck driver, walked out of the Channel 7 reality television program early, because they had fallen in love and wanted to begin their lives together.
The Daily Liberal caught up with the happy couple ahead of the final episode of the series airing, and they revealed they had, in fact, been discussing marriage.
But will it be a central west wedding, we asked?
"Funnily enough we have discussed those sorts of things in varying amounts of detail, and nothing conclusive on where it may be yet ... I may have to go to Tasmania for that, I don't know, I may have to go to Launceston, but ... it's certainly been discussed," Mr Coleman laughed.
"During the filming a week can feel like a month, and a month can feel like six months, so it hasn't come as a surprise to people we've been discussing these things. We really have crammed 12 or 18 months into six months."
Ms Saunders added marriage was "what you're both here for" when you go on a television show like Farmer Wants a Wife.
"That's kind of the end goal, to meet someone, fall in love, get married and live happily ever," she told the Liberal.
The couple have been living on Mr Coleman's Narromine farm since they left the show late last year. They agreed it would be nice to have some down time once the final episode of FWAW airs.
"It will be good when things quieten down but at the same time we've both embraced what's been happening and the majority of it has been positive, so neither of us mind talking to ... the general public who have stopped us for a photo or a chat in recent times," Mr Coleman said.
Ms Saunders reflected on the first week the show went to air, when online bullying was rife, and said it had been "horrible".
"It was so bad," she said. "I was in tears on the phone to my sister, and my dad ... I was really struggling with it.
"I've never been bullied like that in my life ... I had people talking about my face, my hair, the fact I didn't look at the camera, like honestly, at one point there was nothing I could do right."
But they would do it again in a heartbeat, because they found each other.
"From my point of view it was definitely a leap of faith but something I felt like I was ready to do. I suppose given my age in my early forties and living here and spending most of my time here working on the farm and juggling an off-farm job, opportunities to meet people slip away I guess," Mr Coleman said.
"I'm pleased I went through with it. Look at the outcome - I met Claire, and I'm so happy about it."
The couple were about to head out to dinner, for "date night", at a Dubbo Indian restaurant, when they spoke with the Liberal. When Claire gets a Monday afternoon off from her job at a coal mine, they will head to Fantasy Dubbo Dancesport to take a ballroom dancing class.
They agreed it was becoming more difficult to date in this day and age, particularly when you live remotely, and reflected on taking opportunities like FWAW to find 'the one'. Their message for the next cohort of farmers and ladies was to be true to yourself.
"If you feel right and comfortable within yourself and being exposed to a nation-wide audience, go for it. If the time feels right, I would say go for it," Mr Coleman said.
Ms Saunders added: "You have to be mentally ready in yourself too. Like know your values and your self worth as well, because you put yourself out there and you become quite vulnerable ... [but] definitely give it a go."
IN OTHER NEWS
Previous seasons of the show have resulted in nine marriages and 25 children. Will Andrew and Claire be next?
The final episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, the reunion, will air on Monday, May 22, at 7.30pm on Channel 7.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.