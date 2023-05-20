Daily Liberal
Bertalli's Chip Van has one last outing to the Dubbo Show

Updated May 20 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Terry Bertalli and his daughter Pam in front of the Bertalli's Hot Potato Chip van. Picture by Amy McIntyre
For more than 50 years Terry Bertalli and his family have been coming to the Dubbo Show with their well known Bertalli's Hot Potato Chips van.

