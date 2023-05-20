For more than 50 years Terry Bertalli and his family have been coming to the Dubbo Show with their well known Bertalli's Hot Potato Chips van.
But, Dubbo's 150th Show is set to be their last visit to the area.
Terry's daughter Pam, who had taken over the running of the van, said now was the perfect time to close up shop.
"It's getting too hard on me to look after dad and run the chip van so we decided to go up to Birdsville and settle up there and do the big events up there and enjoy life," she told the Daily Liberal on the second day of the Dubbo Show.
But it doesn't seem like everyone is entirely happy about stopping.
"Dad doesn't want to give up, he wants to keep doing the show run, so he's a little bit cranky with me," she said.
The family said they would definitely miss the show run and the friends they've made along the way.
"All the show men and women have been fantastic, dad has had a lot of friends, some who have passed on now and all the ones my age are retiring and passing it down to their children," she said.
Despite having eight kids, none of Pam's children have wanted to take on the chip van.
"This has been a big part of my life, so it is quite sad, I've had my tears but now I'm just excited to move on and see what happens next," she said.
"The truck is pretty old and it takes us a while to travel between shows."
Attending one show every week of the year for the past 50 years, Mr Bertalli said he doesn't want to quit just yet.
"I've had a lot of laughs over the years," he said.
One thing he has noticed is there are a lot more food trucks now compared to when he first started and not all of them make fresh chips.
"A lot of corporations have come on board now compared to the family vans when I first started," he said.
Mr Bertalli built his food van himself, and the style of chips he makes has never changed.
"It used to be very family orientated and we only used to do chips which would cost around 5 cents and you would never see frozen chips you had to make your own," he said.
When asked about any standout memories, Mr Bertalli said he had too many.
"I've had a lot of laughs, it's been hard work and everything is very different today but it's been great," he said.
"I've had a rich life."
While the show run isn't for everybody, Mr Bertalli's daughter said they've had the best time.
"All my kids have grown up with the chip van," she said.
"We get to see the same people all the time and my dad and the showmen have a lot of respect for each other."
A standout memory for Pam was on a drive up to Birdsville when they saw a couple broken down by the side of the road.
"We pulled over to be a hero and helped them out," she said.
"I told them you've got to be safe out in the country and I helped change their tyre because they had no idea and then I got back in the truck to drive off and I forgot to close the back of the truck and as I'm driving off all my stuff is falling out the back of the truck.
"We had to turn around and go pick up all of our stuff and we were running out of fuel and dad was freaking out!"
With a lot of memories and a lot of love for all the shows, including Dubbo, the family said they were sad to be leaving but knew it was the right time.
"A lot of Dubbo people say 'you can't go', and we will miss them and the families we've seen grow up but it's the right time," she said.
"Thank you for all of your support over the years."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
