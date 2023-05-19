Daily Liberal
Katie Capes and Allie want other kids to be tested for coeliac disease

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated May 20 2023 - 11:40am, first published 5:00am
Coeliac disease in children can look like all sorts of other afflictions and this was true for nine-year-old Allie of Dubbo whose tummy had been sore for months before she cut gluten out of her diet.

