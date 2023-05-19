Coeliac disease in children can look like all sorts of other afflictions and this was true for nine-year-old Allie of Dubbo whose tummy had been sore for months before she cut gluten out of her diet.
Allie had been in hospital with influenza and croup in June 2022, and though she recovered from the two, her stomach was still sore three months afterwards.
Allie's mum, Katie Capes, took her eldest daughter for an ultrasound and found she had inflamed lymph nodes in her belly.
"She was getting bad headaches, not feeling well. They did blood screening and it came back she was really high in some of the bloods [for coeliac disease], and they did another confirmation saying it could be coeliacs, and a serology screening and it was confirmed," Mrs Capes told the Daily Liberal.
Allie is one in 70 Aussie kids with coeliac disease and, according to Coeliac Australia, 80 per cent are undiagnosed.
The advocacy group is spreading awareness about the disease which it claims can profoundly impact a child's wellbeing if undiagnosed, and lead to longer-term serious health ramifications - even cancer.
Coeliac Australia is giving a call to action for parents, caregivers and doctors to increase testing rates in children, and to educate the public about the signs and symptoms which can mimic many other childhood illnesses.
When Allie was going through her range of tests, she still had to eat gluten, and her mum said she was "really sick all the time, lethargic, couldn't stay focussed at school".
Allie said she didn't feel like running around and playing much during that time.
"I kind of just laid around and felt sick and had a sore head all the time," Allie told the Liberal.
The family had to cut gluten out of Allie's diet and now Mrs Capes prepares Allie's food first, then cleans down the benches and prepares food for the rest of the family. It has been difficult ordering food from the local canteen but the family is optimistic things will become easier when they find out more about the disease and the community rallies around them.
Allie was diagnosed only a few months ago and since then, some family friends have told them they are dealing with the same thing - such is the prevalence of coeliac disease in Australia.
Allie has learnt to read food labels to check if they are gluten free before she eats them when she's not at home.
"Sometimes it says gluten free, other times it says contains gluten, may contain gluten, or contains wheat or oat, barley or rye," Allie said.
Her mum has learnt the acronym BROWN - Barley, Rye, Oats, Wheat, No.
Mrs Capes would like more education in schools about coeliac disease so it can be better diagnosed and managed afterwards.
Coeliac disease has strong genetic origins and though neither Mrs Capes or her husband have it, they are in the throws of testing their younger daughter, Lara (five in June), who has a 10 per cent chance of carrying the gene.
In the meantime, Allie is getting used to gluten-free foods. Though she said some of the cereals were "mushy", she quite likes the chips, noodles and nuggets, and the tortillas she's "falling in love with".
Mrs Capes said: "Parents need to ask more questions and look more into it because I certainly didn't know it was something.
"We need to make more awareness around what it looks like and what to look out for and how to test for it. I think it should be one of those things that are compulsory, to test for those sugars and see if they're high.
"It can be quite scary. If you continue eating gluten, the impacts that could affect her later in life are huge."
Head of the Coeliac Research Lab at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Associate Professor Dr Jason Tye-Din, said: "Coeliac disease in children is far more prevalent than most think. Undiagnosed coeliac disease can lead to poor health outcomes during childhood, including stunted growth, delayed puberty and impaired school performance.
"If your child is experiencing symptoms including tiredness and lethargy, mouth ulcers, gastro-intestinal symptoms, iron deficiency, poor weight gain, dental defects or recent changes in behaviour or emotional state - you should speak to your GP about testing for coeliac disease which starts with a simple blood test."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
