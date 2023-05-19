The image of Monique Wye on her four-by-four delivering flowers, mail and cookies to her neighbours during the floods has all the makings of a telecommunications advertisement.
In fact, it was in performing such heart-warming tasks during the October 2022 Nyngan floods and posting her progress on social media that Mrs Wye became the face of an Aussie Helpers media campaign.
Mrs Wye is an administration assistant at Nyngan and Hermidale Public Schools, and founder of Bush Tin Cookies - a small cookie-making business that has sent the decorated treats internationally.
But it all began 70 kilometres north of Nyngan where Mrs Wye lived as a girl, growing up in Parkes mostly with her mother.
"A blind date in Dubbo many years ago led me to a Nyngan fellow and the rest is history. We've been married nearly 28 years and I've been in Nyngan since 1992," Mrs Wye told the Daily Liberal.
She is married to John Wye, a third-generation farmer - mostly sheep these days. The couple have three adult children - they are empty nesters - and a few years ago, the family celebrated 100 years on their Nyngan property.
"My husband's grandfather was sold a settle-block after World War I. He got given the farm we're on now after he was in Gallipoli," Mrs Wye said.
"My in-laws over the years have done extensive family research ... We've always had a deep interest and connection to the land because of it - we're very proud of it and we live and breathe the land."
It was Mrs Wye's mother and grandmother who taught her to bake many years ago - as well as a stint in Girl Guides as a child - and recently, when Mrs Wye was looking for a new hobby, she took-up the craft again.
"I had aspirations of cooking as a career when I left school, but life turns in funny ways. I've always given it a go, and taught myself," she said.
Bush Tin Cookies specialises in vanilla and chocolate sugar cookies, covered in fondant icing, then decorated and embossed. Mrs Wye has made such creations as a Peter Rabbit range, peace signs and flares, and gin bottles. A keen photographer who used to photograph weddings, Mrs Wye now styles her cookies in picnic scenes and photographs them to post on social media.
"I was looking for something different to do to gift some friends ... I love to bake and cook. I played around, and taught myself a recipe that I've tweaked and keep the recipe under wraps," she said.
"I started gifting them and people asked me for them and I thought, let's make a business out of this.
"I love to put together gift tins and to fill a cake and biscuit tin. I'm a typical country woman, I love the bush, so Bush Tin Cookies was born. I do it in and around farm life and working life. It grew from there."
These days, Mrs Wye bakes her cookies at a high-end farmstay 15 kilometres away, Callubri Station at Buddabadah, where she rents the facilities.
"I have a mentor down there, Angie Armstrong, who pushes me out of my comfort zone ... That's the thing with small communities - word of mouth and we help each other out," Mrs Wye said.
This was where Bush Tin Cookies was filmed on the Channel 10 program, Destination Dessert.
"I was thinking I would be in the background but there was a whole section on my cookies. Every time it replays the orders come in. I've sent cookies all over the world - England, America, word of mouth," she said.
Her favourite thing to do is to perform a "random act of cookie" - like a random act of kindness but involving gifting cookies and unexpectedly.
"I get enjoyment out of seeing and hearing that people enjoy them ... " she said.
"I'll drop a few cookies off to someone in town, or I'll post to friends of friends and sometimes they miraculously turn up when needed and they bring joy.
"I like that. It's very therapeutic for me. I sort of zone out. Even though it can be full-on when I have large orders and flat out at life and stressful, once I start baking and decorating I zone out and chill out."
During the flood, the Wyes were cut-off for five-and-a-half weeks last year - during which time Mrs Wye celebrated her fiftieth birthday. She styled a vintage picnic scene featuring cookies celebrating 1972.
Where does she get all her fabulous cookie tins?
"Antique shops, op shops, or someone will send me one. I do love vintage kitchenware, and tea-sets and things like that. Whenever I can find them, online or a second-hand shop."
She also supports local where she can - from the salt she uses in her cookies, sourced from a friend out west, to the wheat flower she makes them on, from a Hermidale Public School crop.
"Small communities are full of a lot of hidden talent, we all support each other and help each other, especially in times of crisis," Mrs Wye said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
