Car and bike lovers from around Dubbo will be licking their lips at the prospect of the brand-new Motorfest event to be held later this year.
The first-ever Dubbo Motorfest will take place on September 2 at the Showground, with car and motorbike lovers having the chance to show their prized possessions.
Run by the Dubbo Motorcyclists and Drivers Club Inc (Dubbo MAD Club), an organisation that boasts more than 300 members, all of who are excited.
Chair of the organising committee, Nick Pahlow said there is a lot of excitement already around the event, even months out.
"It is an exciting time, we came up with the concept a couple of years back and it's laid dormant for a little while," he said.
"Towards the middle of last year, we said 'right let's get some enthusiastic crew together and kick it off'.
"Because it's going to be pretty spectacular."
People only have to look at the popularity of the monthly Cars and Coffee at Victoria Park to see how strong Dubbo's car community is.
While a lot of the community often travels to other shows around the region and state.
It's the love of cars and bikes in Dubbo which has Pahlow believing the event will be a success.
"Dubbo has a really strong car and motorbike culture," he said.
"That's evident by the number of people who turn up every month to Cars and Coffee.
"We are also a hub for other clubs like the Toyota Club, Mercedes Club, Volkswagen Club and Model T Ford Club.
"They've all had major events here in Dubbo which are national rallies so obviously they come to these places because of the facilities we offer.
"We thought it would definitely have the support of the enthusiasts and the sponsors have jumped on board which has knocked it out of the park.
"We've got sponsors on board for multiple years."
Dubbo Showground will be turned into a car and bike lover's dream on the day before Father's Day.
A mega Victory Lane Motorcycles Ride-In will be able to host the expected thousands of bikes during the day while Pahlow said an invite-only exhibition is also going to be on show.
"We are having the large pavilion at the Showground as our Inland Petroleum Concours Arena.
"That's for the high-end cars, a lot of them will be invited to the show. A lot of them are vehicles people wouldn't expect to see in Dubbo or they are hiding in people's shed."
Most people around Dubbo either have or know someone who may have a classic car in their sheds, with Pahlow confident there are some hidden gems around the area.
"There is original Phase Three Ford Falcons hiding in sheds around Dubbo and Narromine," he said.
"That's a lot of money just to be tucked away but I can understand why people don't bring them out because then people will know they are here.
"You are talking about a car worth $500,000."
As for who will be attending, there has already been interest for people to come from all over NSW.
It isn't just people bringing their cars, bikes or hot rods to Dubbo either, with Pahlow admitting other people have been in touch.
"We've had inquiries from all over the state," he said.
"We've got people hitting us up from Sydney who are keen to come to the bush, vendors as well.
"A lot of shown interest whether they be food vendors, trade vendors or stall holders.
"We've got Aussie Freestyle Motocross who are coming here for the day, there will be helicopter rides as well.
"There is going to be stuff for the kids and families."
Being held the day before Father's Day wasn't a coincidence for the organising committee, with a specific date in mind when things were originally discussed.
"We chose that day for a reason, it's a family event and the club will be supporting men's health as well as charities," Pahlow said.
"It's about all things mental health, Tradies In Sight is one of our major beneficiaries."
Hundreds of bikes and cars of all makes/models are predicted to be on display at the Showground.
A Show and Shine event will also be held on the day.
Being the first of its kind to be held in Dubbo, Pahlow also confessed there were plans to hold the event annually on the first weekend in September each year.
