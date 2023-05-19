School students, families and lovers of all things show related descended on Dubbo Showground for the opening of the 150th Dubbo Show.
With gates opening at 7am, residents couldn't be more excited to see what the show had to offer in its milestone year.
With ring events commencing at 7.30am people could enjoy the showjumping, cattle and sheep judging and the wood chop events.
Huge crowds of school kids attended the show, participating in dances, looking at what the pavilion had to offer and some even witnessed the Great Lego Building Challenge.
The Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was there to capture all the action on the first day of the show, so don't forget to check out the gallery above.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring more attractions with gates opening at 7am and closing at 11pm. There is sure to be something for the whole family to enjoy.
READ MORE:
Those who want to witness the fireworks will be able to do so at 8pm on Saturday, May 20.
Our photographer will be attending the show over the weekend so if you see her don't forget to give her a smile and get your photo taken.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.