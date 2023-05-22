The Dubbo Show Society certainly celebrated 150 years of history in style.
Huge crowds attended each day of the 2023 Dubbo Show from Friday to Sunday, taking in everything it had to offer.
From dagwood dogs, to dodgem cars, wood chopping, an animal nursery and huge cake exhibits in the pavilion, the show had a little something for everyone.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was there for each of the three days and captured plenty of special moments.
