Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

A low number of competitors couldn't stop the action at the wood chop event at Dubbo Show

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While a number of spectators turned out for the annual wood chopping event at the Dubbo Show, the number of participants was much lower than previous years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.