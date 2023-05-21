While a number of spectators turned out for the annual wood chopping event at the Dubbo Show, the number of participants was much lower than previous years.
MC Daniel Armitage said the wood chop was a "fantastic tradition" and they had been cutting at Dubbo Show for a number of years.
"We've had some really big shows over the last few years and the numbers are a bit off this year," he said.
"It's probably one of the oldest Australian traditions and it is definitely a spectator sport."
One of the competitors was Maddie Kirley from Mittagong who, despite giving birth eight weeks ago, was back giving it her all against the men.
"My whole family does it, my dad, my uncle, my cousin, even my partner does it and his family does it as well," she said.
"It's a really great family sport."
With her eldest son on hand to watch his mum participate, it's clear to anyone that it won't be long before he has a real axe in his hand to give it a go.
"My little boy is already into it," she said, pointing to her son who was holding a safe wooden axe.
"These competitions allow us to spend time with friends and family, so it's a really nice thing to do together."
Mr Armitage said he couldn't thank the sponsors enough because without them they wouldn't be able to continue.
"It's definitely great for sponsors, we love them, it keeps our sport going," he said.
The wood the competitors were chopping was blue gum - plantation timber - that comes out of the Far North Coast.
"It's getting harder and harder to source the type of wood we need to cut, so you know any support we can get we will take," he said.
"It's a great spectators sport, so if you're at home on the coach come down because it's worth a watch."
Mr Armitage said one of the biggest spectacles is when the competitors climb the tree to cut the logs off.
"That's an event that a lot of people come to watch and shouldn't be one to miss," he said.
The wood chopping was taking place every 20 minutes throughout the entire show weekend.
