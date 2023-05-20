National recognition for Dubbo College English teacher

A Dubbo high school teacher has been named as a finalist for a prestigious national education award.
Lauren Ward, head teacher of English at Dubbo College South Campus was announced as an Excellence Awardee in the 'Department Head of the Year' category of the Australian Education Awards 2023.
Ms Ward said she credits the achievement to her mentor, Thomas Carr, who she did her practicum under at South Campus in 2000.
"He told me early on, the job is really challenging, and I must find the joy in it," Ms Ward said.
"Anything I've done with Tom has been invigorating, inspiring and amazing because that's the man he is and without him I wouldn't find as much joy in the job."
The Australian Education Awards recognise achievements of outstanding schools and staff across 28 categories. The Excellence Awardees - announced this week - are part of the biggest showcase of excellence in the country's K-12 education profession.
Megan Manson, principal of Canobolas Public School just outside of Orange, was also announced as an excellence awardee for 'Primary School Principal of the Year'.
Having grown up in the bush and been educated in a regional area herself, Ms Ward said she is passionate about equality of opportunity for a good education.
"I was lucky, I had a lot of opportunities to strive and thrive," she said.
"I think every student in regional and rural Australia needs that. I get up every day and do what I do because I want to offer as many opportunities to bush kids as their city counterparts."
During her teaching career Ms Ward has taught at Dubbo College South Campus and Dubbo College Senior Campus. She said the key to being a good head of department is about building relationships between teachers, students and their families.
"It's important to cultivate those relationships and unlock self-belief within students so they can aspire to be who they want to be and do what they want to do." Ms. Ward said.
"If a student believes in themselves, they are going to make an impact."
Dubbo College South Campus principal Jessica Schulte said the school was "proud" to have a teacher of Ms Ward's calibre among its ranks.
"Lauren Ward is an outstanding Head Teacher with consistent high expectations of her students and herself which is evident in everything she does" Ms Schulte said.
"We are incredibly proud and congratulate Lauren on her achievements, innovation, and leadership."
All excellence awardees will attend a black-tie gala dinner in Sydney on August 11 where the winners for each category will be revealed.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
