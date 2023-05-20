Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Dubbo College English teacher Lauren Ward finalist in the Australian Education Awards 2023.

AH
By Allison Hore
May 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National recognition for Dubbo College English teacher
National recognition for Dubbo College English teacher

A Dubbo high school teacher has been named as a finalist for a prestigious national education award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.