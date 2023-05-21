Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

One man dead, another charged following fatal collision at Bourbah, north of Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies, another charged following fatal collision on rural road
Man dies, another charged following fatal collision on rural road

A man was killed and another has been charged by police following a crash involving a ute and a quad bike north of Dubbo on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.