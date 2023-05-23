A local business providing exercise therapy to hundreds of clients each week is getting ready to grow, with a development application for a bigger centre under consideration.
To better serve the needs of their growing client-base, On The Move is proposing a bigger, purpose-built centre at 3 Acquisition Close in the Blue Ridge Business Park in Dubbo.
"It'll be bigger and better," On The Move director and accredited exercise physiologist Nic Grose, said.
"It's a very similar set up to what we have now, it's just bigger, which will mean that when we run our groups there'll be room for one on ones at the same time. We'll also be able to get some more up-to-date equipment and make it very specific to what we're doing.
"At the end of the day, it's still going to be an open and welcoming space like we have. I don't want to change that, because it works and it's totally unique. It's not your typical sterile clinic."
In their development application, On The Move Rehab says the proposed building would be a "disability rehabilitation centre providing allied health care to the disability community in the form of exercise rehabilitation and support coordination".
The development would involve the construction of one building containing an office at the front and a warehouse at the rear. The building will be fitted out with meeting rooms, a reception area, amenities, a kitchenette, treatment rooms and a rehabilitation gym.
"When I proposed the idea to the team about 12 months ago we bounced around a few different concepts. I always wanted to make them a part of it as well," said Ms Grose.
"We settled for a final design and the staff are super excited about it now. I've put the plans up in our reception area as well and even the clients are talking about it - there's a whole different buzz around the place now.
"It's been a bit of a talking point and people are excited and we're excited."
As well as the office and warehouse, the site will include twelve parking spaces including four accessible parking spaces and an exterior area with an awning for outdoor exercises and training.
Approximately 30 clients are expected to use the facility daily and the business will employ a minimum of nine employees on a full time, part time and casual basis.
"We're certainly not changing anything that we do, except for offering a space that's bigger that can cater for more people," said Ms Grose.
The development application will be on exhibition with the Dubbo Regional Council until June 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.