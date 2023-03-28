Exercise physiologist Nic Grose was treating her friend Ryan Medley after he suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football, when they thought - why don't we offer this type of service to other people with disabilities?
The rehabilitation service had to feel 'non-sterile' in nature - that is, not like the hospitals people with spinal cord injuries come to know so well - but fun and supportive. The type of place you'd want to visit.
"We've created a space that is inclusive of anyone, where people can come do their exercise therapy supervised by Allied Health professionals," Ms Grose told the Daily Liberal.
"For every client who comes in, we want them to leave feeling more happy than when they arrived - that's our philosophy."
From one customer four years ago, 'Active - On The Move Rehab' has grown to treat over 500 clients ranging from four to 90 years old, and with all sorts of abilities - from spinal cord injuries to autism, stroke, cardiovascular issues, and elderly people at risk of falls.
Ms Grose had been working in private practice before Active - On the Move Rehab was developed.
The senior accredited exercise physiologist and company director, who studied exercise science and began her working life as a PE teacher, said the service grew quickly - such was the need for a this type of NDIS service in Dubbo.
"The first day, this guy came in ... a support worker ... he said 'this could be so amazing - I have about 30 clients who could do with coming here'," Ms Grose said.
So she hired more staff. And just last week, she recruited Active - On the Move's very first therapy dog, an eight-week-old Groodle named Barry.
"It's just really all about the clients. I love what we have created, as a collective. Every one of my staff knows the philosophy. They're all in the same boat and they want to achieve the same goals," Ms Grose said.
"I love the positivity, the vibe - every day I go home and I think, I've made a difference in someone's life today."
The business offers hydrotherapy off-site three days-a-week and works within the school system. They are also building a new facility in Blueridge.
Ms Grose was made to help people. She'll even offer the facility to local sports teams after hours if they're rained-out.
"I feel like it was bred into me. If I can make someone's life better, then that's great, job done," she said.
What does she pride herself on?
"Being a mum, being a good role model, and just having a go. Work-wise, being able to offer something to people who are less fortunate than me."
The industry has come a long way, with the exercise physiologist profession gaining more recognition.
"We still have a long way to go, but I feel like people don't say to me: 'An exercise what? Are you a personal trainer?' - anymore.
"I would just like for people to know there's somewhere safe for them to exercise. Your condition should never stop you from exercising," Ms Grose said.
"Exercise has been a huge part of my life and I want everyone to be as healthy as possible and physical health is a massive one on that. People with disabilities might not feel like they can go to a commercial gym or participate in sporting competitions, where I want to show them that they can."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
