Active - On The Move Rehab disability service helps all abilities exercise

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 29 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:55am
Nic Grose (second left) with the team at Active - On The Move Rehab, including Barry the eight-week-old therapy dog. Picture by Belinda Soole
Nic Grose (second left) with the team at Active - On The Move Rehab, including Barry the eight-week-old therapy dog. Picture by Belinda Soole

Exercise physiologist Nic Grose was treating her friend Ryan Medley after he suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football, when they thought - why don't we offer this type of service to other people with disabilities?

