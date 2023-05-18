One of the most talented greyhounds in NSW will grace the track at Dawson Park on Saturday night in the Brother Fox Final.
Anthony Lord's She's A Pearl will be in action in the feature race on Saturday across 516m and comes into the race with a stellar career record.
Winning 35 races from 56 starts, She's A Pearl has amassed more than $1.6 million in prize money and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Having drawn box three, Dubbo Greyhounds president Shayne Stiff still thinks she'll be hard to beat.
"We've got a really good field, it's headlined by She's A Pearl," he said.
"She's won something like $1.6 million in prize money, she'll be looking to add another $50,000 to that this weekend.
"The money in greyhounds at the moment is unbelievable, there are a couple of $1 million dollar races around now so I don't think it will be too long until we see a dog win more than $2 million.
"There are certainly a few local dogs who look good too."
As for the local hopefuls, Orange's Jay Opetaia will have Street Of Dreams starting out of box two.
Raymond (Jack) Smith will bring across Royal Nangar and Red Hot Frankie from Forbes to contest the feature as well.
After holding a meeting already this week on Tuesday, Stiff admitted Saturday's races will have a lot of money on offer.
"On Saturday, there is the Brother Fox Final as well as the Bill and Peg Miller Final," he said.
"Plus another couple of races, across four races there is around $100,000 on offer without the place getters.
"There is going to be some real good racing, all roads led to Dubbo on Saturday night."
The Brother Fox Final is set to jump at 7:12pm.
THOROUGHBREDS
An injury to jockey Kath Bell-Pitomac will mean three trainers are on the lookout for a new rider.
Riding track work for Michael Mulholland, the jockey was dislodged while exciting the track at Dubbo on Thursday morning.
Bell-Pitomac was transported to hospital with suspected injuries to both legs.
On Saturday, all eyes will be on the Kings Hall Jewellers Silver Goblet Preview 2 YO Handicap (1100m).
Some of the best up-and-coming two-year-olds in the state will be in action, with four local hopefuls.
Brett Robb's Rothgate and Annyanme will make their first career starts as will Michael Lunn's Rewarding Belle.
Clint Lundholm's Plenitude is coming off a second-place finish last start and could be one to watch but has drawn barrier 10.
HARNESS RACING
Fresh off winning the TAB Regional Championship at Bathurst on Wednesday night, Bathurst's Amanda Turnbull will be back in action at Dubbo Showground.
The Dubbo Harness Racing Club will host their annual show meeting on Friday, with Turnbull coming into the meeting in good form.
Isobel Ross drove Iam The Captain to the win for Turnbull but the latter will be back in the driver's seat on Friday.
Turnbull will have three of her own runners in action on Friday while driving for Dubbo's John Lew in the Download The TAB App Today Pace (2120m).
All of the action at Dubbo Showground will begin at 6:06pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
