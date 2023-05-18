A trio of new inclusions has Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry eager to see what his side can do this weekend against Narromine.
The Rhinos will host the Gorillas on Saturday at Apex Oval, the second time the clubs have met this season after Narromine took won the opening fixture 20-12.
After a tough road trip to Mudgee two weeks ago, the Rhinos had the week off with the bye, a chance to rest some sore bodies but there will be a few fresh faces taking the field this week.
"We are back at home this week so you can expect that we will have 1000 players available," Sandry said.
"It's a really exciting challenge for us, we've got a few changes that we have had to make due to injury and player absences.
"We've got a few guys who have been playing really good footy in seconds and they are going to get an opportunity this weekend.
"Travis Hill is coming up to play at number 10, Dylan Hill will be there starting and a young hooker Alex Daley-Brown will make his first grade debut.
"We are hopeful that the changes we make will help us on the way to victory."
With a new-look side already in 2023, Sandry is confident Narromine is going to be a massive test for his side, a match which could show where each team is at this season.
"It's going to be huge, I said it at the start of the year, Narromine is the most improved team in the competition," he said.
"All through last year they pushed teams, Patty McCutcheon being involved out there has taken them to a new level.
"Their effort against Mudgee last weekend was super, they only went down by six points and I know they were at home but from what I saw Mudgee weren't missing too many players.
"That was a really good effort and it's going to be a massive challenge in both grades because their second grade is undefeated."
A heavy defeat to Mudgee in the last game was the Rhinos' second loss of the season and on Saturday, they will be without their co-captain.
But with every negative, there is a positive and Sandry is eager to have a look at his side's depth.
"Injuries haven't helped us, we've lost one of our wingers who has a bit of rib damage," he said.
"Joe Raikabula our flanker and captain has a hamstring injury so he is out for a couple of weeks as well.
"There is going to be a lot of opportunities for guys to put their hand up and show us what they can do."
Last week was a chance for the Rhinos to rest, something Sandry believes they needed after a bruising few encounters.
"We've had a couple of tough weeks," he said.
"We had a tough game in the rain against Parkes at home before a disastrous trip to Mudgee where both grades got what they deserved I'd say.
"All we can do is focus on how the game and fix it up to hopefully come away with the chocolates."
Elsewhere, Parkes will host Mudgee at Spicer Park in the round's other match.
Kick-off is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
