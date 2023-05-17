Daily Liberal
Kody Nestor rode Mack Griffith's Osman to a win on Parkes Cup Day

By Colin Hodges
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:00am
Winner of the recent Bathurst Soldiers Saddle and then an abject failure when near last in the Mudgee Gooree Cup, Osman was back in best form on Sunday to win the $36,000 Parkes Services Club Parkes Cup.

