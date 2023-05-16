The Dunedoo Swans, Cobar Roosters and Gulgong Terriers are setting the pace early in the 2023 Castlereagh League season.
The trio remain unbeaten after wins over Coonabarabran, Baradine and Gilgandra respectively in Saturday's second round.
At Dunedoo's Robertson Oval, the Swans continued their strong start to the season when they saw off the Coonabarabran Unicorns 32-10.
Ben Thompson, who starred for Mudgee last year and played for the Western Rams at the start of this season, is back at Dunedoo this season.
Having led them to a premiership win in the past, Thompson's return has given the Swans a boost and the marquee recruit was among the try-scorers on Saturday.
At Cobar, the home side got over the Baradine Magpies 26-12 while Gulgong got the job done on the road when defeating the Panthers 34-8.
The other winner in round two was the Narromine Jets, who downed the Coonamble Bears 54-26 in a high-scoring game to retain the Boronia Cup.
Brad Pickering, a recent recruit after spending recent seasons with Dubbo CYMS, was among the try-scorers during the Jets victory.
This was the Jets' second defence of the Cup and their third will come in round 5 when they are home to the Gilgandra Panthers, who they defeated late last year to claim the famous piece of silverware.
The Panthers had the bye in round one and scored the opening try of their first match of the season against Gulgong on Saturday.
Despite that, the Terriers were never troubled too much despite poor ball control for periods of the match.
Gilgandra also struggled with its handling while some poor defensive efforts allowed the Terriers to score six tries.
At Coonamble next round, the Bears will be looking to topple the Gulgong Terriers as they endeavour to claim maximum competition points to kick start their 2023 campaign.
The Baradine Magpies have shown in their two matches to date that they have a competitive outfit, and while they have not yet won a game their effort at Cobar last Saturday should give them plenty of heart as they go into their match against the Narromine Jets.
The Jets did concede six tries last time out and that combined with the eight Gulgong scored in their round one win may have some early alarm bells ringing in the Narromine camp.
The match of the round will be played at Cobar, when the Roosters are involved in another feathery fight, this time when they host the Dunedoo Swans.
Both sides are unbeaten and a big crowd is expected at Tom Knight Oval for what should be one of the games of the season.
In league tag, Narromine continued on its winning way with an emphatic 60-10 win over Coonamble.
The Cobar Roosterettes currently sit at the top of the competition table with ten points, but they have played an extra game compared to Narromine and the Dunedoo Swannettes, who both are one point adrift.
The Roosterettes downed Baradine 24-0l on Saturday but it must be said that the Magpiettes were playing their second game in three days after having beaten Binnaway 14-8 on Thursday night.
In a most remarkable turnaround the Gulgong Terriers, coming off a 60-0 hiding the previous weekend, looked impressive as they beat the Gilgandra Pink Panthers 24-8 at Gilgandra.
