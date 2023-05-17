Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Tributes for Central West rugby union icon John 'Blue' Stanbrook

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John 'Blue' Stanbrook was a country rugby legend who has been remembered for his unassuming nature. Pictures supplied
John 'Blue' Stanbrook was a country rugby legend who has been remembered for his unassuming nature. Pictures supplied

John 'Blue' Stanbrook was as unassuming as country rugby legends come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.