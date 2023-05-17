From lining up for NSW Country against a strong Springboks side in 1956 - a match that prompted the South Africans to rate them a stronger side than the NSW side they played a week before - to scoring a try and kicking three goals for a victorious Central West side against the touring NZ Maori team in 1958, Stanbrook could do it all. He even had the opportunity to face off against the All Blacks in 1957 where he scored the only points for Western NSW (two penalty goals).

