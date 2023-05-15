As someone who's been described as one of the fastest players to grace the Blowes Clothing Cup, Calub Cook's ability to blitz opposition defences is well-known.
But it's the way he's worked to improve his overall game and his rugby knowledge which is impressing the Dubbo Kangaroos the most.
That effort was rewarded on Saturday when Cook bagged a hat-trick in the Roos' dominant 45-5 victory over the Forbes Platypi.
Each of the fullback's three tries were long-distance efforts, with two scored down the opposite flanks in the first half as the Roos raced out to a 26-0 lead while he again showcased his trademark speed when completing his treble in the second half.
"He's just got speed. You can't coach speed and as soon as he's on the outside of someone it worries the defensive line," Dubbo coach Paul Elliott said.
As much as having someone with that ability is a bonus, the way Cook has learned about when to back himself and run the ball is an area of real improvement.
Cook still plays rugby league and is part of Dubbo CYMS' reserve grade outfit but the focus is the 15-man game and the amount of time he's spent working with the Roos' coaching staff and representative outside back Tim Beach is paying off in a big way.
"He's improved his game out of sight," Elliott said.
"He probably struggled with the strategy of rugby over the last year or two but we've worked with him closely and 'Beachy' has been good for him.
"We've talked to him about strategy and when to kick and when to run and when to pass so he's improved that out of sight.
"He's a huge asset to the club. He's come across with a good attitude and he's trained hard. We've had some honest discussions with him about where he needs to improve and he's taken it onboard.
"I'm really happy for him and the results are showing."
Spooner Oval has been an unhappy hunting ground for the Roos in recent years but the writing was on the wall early on Saturday as the visitors scored three times in the opening 16 minutes.
The margin was 26 at the break and Cook completed his hat-trick shortly after in eye-catching fashion.
Winger Moa Kavaefiafi - another standout on the day - made one of a number of breaks from within his own half and kicked ahead for Cook, who scooped it up and raced around the posts to score.
Kavaefiafi scored a try of his own during the match and set up another while Beach was also among the try-scorers in the dominant win.
The result made it much-needed back-to-backs wins for the Roos and after Emus' shock loss to City in the Orange derby on Saturday, the Dubbo side now sits second behind the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs.
"We've got to stay in touch in that top three and we're second after the first round and that's really pleasing," Elliott said.
"It's only one round in and there's a long way to go and we're just looking for improvement each week.
"The boys have been working really hard at training and we're seeing on-field changes as a result of that intense training."
The defensive improvements have been most pleasing for Elliott but discipline remains a major issue.
The Roos have been on the wrong side of the penalty count every match so far this season while multiple yellows and a red card were brandished on Saturday at Forbes.
"We've got to work harder and be better and be more disciplined and just worry about the footy," Elliott said.
The Roos return home next weekend for a meeting with Orange City.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
