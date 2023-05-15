Daily Liberal
Blowes Clothing Cup 2023: Calub Cook scores hat-trick in Dubbo Kangaroos' win over Forbes

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Calub Cook scored a hat-trick on Saturday as the Dubbo Roos crushed the Forbes Platypi. Picture by Nick Guthrie
As someone who's been described as one of the fastest players to grace the Blowes Clothing Cup, Calub Cook's ability to blitz opposition defences is well-known.

