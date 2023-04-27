WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
A lawyer defending a man accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl has told a Supreme Court jury not to jump to conclusions over an alleged confession to police.
Craig Henry Rumsby, 56, is charged with one count of murder in relation to the death of Michelle Bright in early 1999.
Ms Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
Rumsby is also facing one count of attempting to choke or strangle with intention to commit an indictable offence in relation to an alleged attack on another teenage girl in Gulgong in 1997.
On day two of the trial in the Supreme Court in Dubbo, before Judge Robert Allan Hulme, defence barrister Nicholas Broadbent asked the jury to consider evidence carefully with an open mind.
"You should not jump to conclusions," he said. "You have not heard any evidence at all, what you've not yet heard is important."
Mr Broadbent said the defence would dispute the prosecution allegations of what happened after Michelle Bright's last sighting as well as alleged admissions made by Rumsby to undercover police officers.
On the first day of the trial, on April 26, Crown prosecutor L J Carr Senior Counsel told the court Ms Bright had left a friend's 15th birthday party in Gulgong just before 12.30am on February 27, 1999.
He said two friends had dropped Ms Bright off at the Commercial Hotel in town, which was closed, and that she was last seen by witnesses walking north on Herbert Street after the Mayne Street intersection.
Ms Bright's body was found on Barneys Reef Road in the afternoon on March 2, 1999, halfway between the Gulgong's town centre and where she lived on Barneys Reef Road.
During a covert operation leading up to Rumsby's arrest in 2020, undercover police officers questioned him about his involvement in Ms Bright's murder.
The Crown said it would submit video and sound recordings where Rumsby allegedly confesses to killing the 17-year-old.
Mr Carr said the accused repeatedly denied murdering Ms Bright but eventually told undercover officers it was possible he came across someone, but didn't know it was Ms Bright.
In his alleged confession, Rumsby is accused of saying he put his hand over her mouth "to make sure" she would die. He allegedly also lifted up her shirt saying she "had a nice set" and didn't know if he was "raping" her.
He allegedly told undercover officers he realised he had killed her after Ms Bright didn't regain consciousness.
On the second day of the trial, the defence told the jury it would be asked if what Rumsby told undercover officers during the covert operation was "reliable".
Mr Broadbent called the covert operation "a ruse" and asked the jury to consider the whether Rumsby's confession matched the objective evidence in Ms Bright's death.
"He did not kill Michelle Bright. He did not come across her the night she died. He was not responsible for her death," Mr Broadbent said.
"Having heard the Crown's opening address, ask yourself why a person would say things so against his own interests.
"Why do people lie? Why do they make things up?"
"We know that people lie for a lot of reasons... there's something in it for them, financial opportunity, social acceptance and status, or because [they are not believed] even if they do tell the truth."
Mr Broadbent asked the jury to bring their collective life experience and common sense when looking at evidence. He said they must ask themselves whether the confession was made by someone who actually killed Michelle Bright.
"When you hear all the evidence in this trial, you'll be asked if this is as straightforward as it first seemed," Mr Broadbent said.
The Crown alleged Rumsby attacked a second woman on New Year's Day in 1997, choking her in an attempt to sexually assault her.
The court heard the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and her then boyfriend helped police find Rumsby after the attack.
The defence agreed the accused was stopped by police after the alleged attack about 4am. It was also accepted that officers noted down Rumsby's details. The fact that Rumsby's wallet was found near the scene of the alleged attack was also accepted.
The defence did not dispute that there was physical contact between Rumsby and the alleged victim, stating he did run into her. However, Mr Broadbent said the nature of the contact and Rumsby's intention would be disputed.
"[Rumsby] says he did not attempt to choke her nor did he have any intention of sexually assaulting her," he said.
"The Crown must prove each and every element of the [alleged offences] beyond reasonable doubt."
The alleged victim was cross examined in closed court on Thursday. Her then boyfriend, who had witnessed the alleged attack, was also in court as a witness.
The trial will continue on Friday, April 28.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
