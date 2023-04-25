Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Dubbo District Court sentences woman for sexual offences against a child

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A Narromine woman has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years of age on numerous occasions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.