A Narromine woman has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years of age on numerous occasions.
She was sentenced on April 24 this year in Dubbo District Court while her parents, sister and aunty were present in the public gallery. The court also confirmed an interim suppression order on the woman's name.
The offender was sentenced for six charges she pleaded guilty to in June 2022. The charges were indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, and four counts of having sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years of age.
The court heard the crimes took place between 2016 and 2018. The offender was known to the victim.
The offender made comments like, "You're my new boyfriend" and "I can't wait for you to get older" directed towards the victim in 2016, and bought them gifts.
The court heard she kissed the victim when she had been staying in their family home in 2017.
Another time, she had been drinking and knocked on the victim's window at night.
"I'm going to take your virginity," she said. Then she assaulted the victim after they told her to stop.
In four instances in 2018, the offender made excuses to spend time with the victim and had unlawful sexual intercourse with them.
The woman was arrested in 2021, after someone she knew found out and told the victim's mother. The court was told the offender had no prior criminal history.
As a result of the crimes, the court heard the victim's mental health, education and their relationships with other people had all been "significantly" affected.
"I can't read or write properly ... it made me feel really upset and like a failure," the victim's mother read out an impact statement written by the victim.
"It's hard for me to handle relationships and understand my emotions.
"I drifted away from family and siblings because of how secretive [the offender] made me be. She would not let me go home."
The statement revealed the victim had "anger issues" and struggled to trust anyone.
"I felt dirty and like it was my fault. I'm still in a dark place mentally and I am unstable to this day," the statement said.
The court heard the offender was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, a cognitive disability and had an extensive history of substance use disorder.
The court was told she had suffered sexual abuse in the past and had "used drugs" to cope with the violence and trauma she experienced during her childhood.
"Her mental age is less than her chronological age," Judge Karen Robinson referred to an observation made by a psychiatrist who had examined the offender.
The Crown submitted the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed while the defence proposed a community based sentence so the offender could access treatment and support services.
"I confess it has not been an easy task," Judge Robinson said before pronouncing the sentence.
Given the seriousness of the crimes and that they had continued over an extended period of time, she said the only appropriate sentence was full-time jail.
Judge Robinson took into account the offender's remorse, early plea of guilty, and found special circumstances in her case.
The woman was sentenced to two years and two months in jail. Her sentence started on April 23, 2022, as she had already spent one night in custody. She will be eligible for parole on June 2, 2025, and remain on parole for another two years and two months.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
