Elderly woman dies following Central West crash as Wellington man charged

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:19am
Wellington man charged after car crash leads to death of an 82-year-old woman
A woman has died and a Wellington man has been charged following a crash near Lithgow.

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

