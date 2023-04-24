Daily Liberal
Leighton Everingham-Baker arrested after 22-hour siege enters pleas in Dubbo Local Court

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 12:58pm
The man arrested after a 22-hour siege on Dubbo's Provan Place has entered pleas in court.

