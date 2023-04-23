Daily Liberal
Rhyannon Meredith convicted by Dubbo Local Court for assaulting shopper

By Court Reporter
Updated April 24 2023 - 8:27am, first published 4:30am
File picture
A west Dubbo woman fronted court after she grabbed another shopper's hair, ripped their clothing and assaulted them while they tried to get away.

