Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Turf Club's Queen of the West Ladies Race Day is building a lot of interest

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 10 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Turf Club will host an exciting new race meeting next month, the Queen of the West. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Turf Club will host an exciting new race meeting next month, the Queen of the West. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Queen of the West Ladies Race Day has been on Sam Fitzgerald's mind for some time, but now the Dubbo Turf Club are turning his dream into a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.