For Tim Wilkinson, winning a tournament at his home club is special but being victorious alongside is something the West Dubbo bowler won't be forgetting anytime soon.
Wilkinson and his father Barry, were too good in Saturday's final at Club Dubbo in the annual Easter Carnival to take out $2000 in prizemoney.
The duo held their nerve in a tough final, against a visiting pair from Munmorah to win in impressive fashion, something Wilkinson will cherish.
"It's good to win, this club is unreal," he said.
"All of the work that 'Browny' (Anthony Brown) does and everyone else does is wonderful, it's good to win a comp here at home."
After his father got him interested in bowls originally, Wilkinson admitted it was nice to repay his 'best mate' after almost 30 years in the sport.
"It's unreal," he said.
"He's my best mate, he got me into bowls originally probably about 25 years ago and it's good to repay him.
"I reckon there were a few hard years when he had to play with me when I was rubbish."
The two-day carnival began on Friday with rain causing the greens to slow up, making for more strategic play but as the sun shined on Saturday, the speed came back at Club Dubbo.
At his home club, Wilkinson said he couldn't have asked for better conditions.
"They were really good," he said.
"Considering I think there was a sneaky amount of rain on Friday, they actually ran really well.
"As it got darker they normally slow up but they stayed good."
The final was seemingly in the balance after the West Dubbo pair got out to a strong start before the visiting duo got back in the game with some fine shots.
But the younger Wilkinson would produce one of the bowls of the day late in the match to extend the lead and ultimately seal the game, a moment he was pretty proud of.
"We got that early four on the first end but they started to creep their way in," he said.
"I knew on the second last end I had to cut them back to one, I played the draw shot and it worked."
Bowlers from all across the state made their way to Dubbo for the event and Wilkinson relished the challenge of competing against new opponents.
"The quality of this tournament really blew my mind when I was having a look at the teams on Friday morning," he said.
"It's really strong this year, there are a lot of travellers as well as a lot of strong local sides."
