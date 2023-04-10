Golf NSW's quest to grow the game in the Central West will continue these school holidays with a series of clinics to be held across the region.
Over the course of the next two weeks, Regional Manager for Golf NSW in Western NSW Gary Begg will be visiting clubs all over the western area with the hope of expanding the women's game especially.
Begg will visit clubs such as Coolah, Nyngan, Warren, Gilgandra, Narromine and Trangie as well as head out to Albert as well.
For the long-time pro, he opened up on what exactly the clinics will be aiming to do.
"That's the idea is to be growing the game," he said.
"As part of Golf NSW and Jack Newton Golf, we can go out and promote the whole game to everyone."
Female clinics will also be held at Warren, Gilgandra, Trangie, Albert, Bingara and Nyngan with the aim to increase participation severely in a sport which lacks female participation.
"It just seems to be an issue at the moment," Begg said.
"Most of the young girls I speak to here always say 'it isn't fast enough for them'.
"They would rather be playing netball or now league tag and things like that.
"That seems to be the main thing, plus I don't know if there as any many ladies who have played the game who have brought their grandchildren into the game."
The clinics will be free to attend and Begg confessed there already several places with more than 30 people already signed up to attend.
"Albert will be good," he said.
"We had a come and try there maybe six to eight months ago, their course was sort of closing down and we had about 40 people there.
"We are expecting the same thing again, Warren already has 30 juniors signed up for their day so that will be great."
