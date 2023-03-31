They're both based in Dubbo, both rising stars of the country racing scene and both enjoying stellar 2022/23 seasons.
There's plenty of similarities between Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm and the latest connection will come on Saturday when the pair each saddle up a chance in the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick.
The two have led the charge for Dubbo trainers in recent years and have each been to Randwick for the Country Championships Final before.
Robb will have Sizzle Minizzle go around on Saturday while Smooth Esprit will line up for Lundholm and, in another similarity, the pair of quietly confident of causing a surprise come 2.35pm.
There's also some major differences between the pair, with the path to the final one of those.
Lundholm enjoyed bragging rights at the $150,000 Western Racing Association heat when Listen To The Band continued a fairy tale run by beating Sizzle Minizzle.
Tragedy then struck the Lundholm camp as Listen To The Band was scratched due to injury but, thankfully for the team, stablemate Smooth Esprit got the call-up after finishing powering home late to finish third.
"It's been a roller coaster," Lundholm said of the past three weeks.
"It was disappointing to lose Listen To The Band. He was the fairy tale as an eight-year-old who went through and just got to the race, let alone the final.
"Then to see him on the Monday a bit sore and then Tuesday, finding out he was out was a bit of a blow."
For Robb, it's been a near-perfect build-up to the final and has been far smoother than the preparation for the heat.
Sizzle Minizzle and stablemate Boom Boom Basil both had concerns leading into the race but the former still managed to put it together on the day.
"Every time he goes out to the races he seems to improve," Robb said of the rising three-year-old.
"Going into Coonamble he had a minor hiccup. He got a little sick 10 days before the race. He went to Sydney in the Highway and pulled up with pretty bad heat stress.
"We've had no hiccups between Coonamble and now so I think we'll see a better horse. His work has been really good.
"To me, he's been better leading into this race than leading into Coonamble."
That build-up, as well as Smooth Esprit's strong finish at Coonamble and prior Randwick win in a Highway event has both Dubbo trainers optimistic.
Smooth Esprit was a $51 chance on Friday afternoon while Sizzle Minizzle was at $61 and while both trainers are all too aware the final field is red-hot one showcasing the best of bush racing, they're not going to just make-up the numbers.
"He'll get his chance," Robb said, Sizzle Minizzle to be ridden by Sam Clipperton from gate four.
"He'll put himself up on the speed somewhere and I know he'll go out there and try.
"Whether he's up to these horses yet, I'm not sure.
"I'd like to tackle this field in 12 months' time with him. I still don't think he's fully there yet but every time he goes out he tries and every time he goes out we see a better horse.
"I think we're going to see a really nice horses in six-to-12 months' time but if he runs a little better than he did at Coonamble he could scare some people."
While Sizzle Minizzle will be raced on-speed, Kerrin McEvoy will settle back with Smooth Esprit from gate 11 before relying on his late pace to rattle home.
"I definitely feel like he can make an impact in the race," Lundholm said.
"It's a tough race and it's the best of the country meeting in one race and there's classy gallopers in this race.
"But he can rattle off some good sectionals and if he can get an even bit of luck and a dry-ish track he can definitely run home late from the back of the field and give it a shake, for sure."
Regardless of the result on Saturday, the pair of Dubbo trainers are already enjoying seasons to remember.
Lundholm is currently in tenth place in the NSW trainers' premiership with 49 winners to his name while almost $1.2 million in prize money has been won.
Robb is also inside the top 20 with 37 victories and almost $1 million won.
The pair are also second and fourth respectively on the NSW country trainers' list.
"I'm over the moon," Robb said.
"It's been a massive year and we've got a really good team at home. It's only a young team but everyone is solid and everyone gets along really well. It's a good vibe there.
"We love training winners and I'm really lucky to have them."
Lundholm also praised his team, who have gone as far as the Gold Coast with Magic Millions contender Quasimoto this season.
That expedition has headlined his season but there's been a host of other country features Lundholm has contested.
"We're a happy team at the moment," he said.
"We set ourselves a goal for 60 winners and $1.5 million turnover and we're well on our way."
Randwick was rated a Soft 5 on Friday afternoon and some light rain is predicted on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
