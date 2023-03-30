NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) has given the rebuilding Wellington Cowboys a vote of confidence but warned the future of smaller clubs in premier competitions could be in doubt if they continue struggling for numbers.
The Cowboys worked throughout the off-season to build an under 18s side but informed NSWRL just last week they wouldn't have the numbers to compete in 2023.
The team was removed from the competition and that blow came after the club struggled to field under 18s and reserve grade sides at times last season.
Wellington will be the only club competing in the senior Peter McDonald Premiership without a junior side this season but NSWRL's regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, is optimistic better times are ahead.
It was another turbulent off-season for the Wellington club, with Graham Blackhall stepping up to the president's role on the eve of the new campaign after club legend Mick Peachey lasted just a matter of months in the role.
"The new committee and president Graham Blackhall have got on the front foot when it comes to rebuilding numbers and community interest in the club," Del Guzzo said.
"They have put forward to NSWRL some well thought out plans that, at the very least show there is a level of commitment to turning the recent fortunes of the Cowboys around.
"As for this season, registrations in senior football are up on where they were last year and the Cowboys squad is looking stronger overall than in 2022."
In terms of the juniors, there is excitement around the current batch of under 16s and those in lower grades at the club, but there just wasn't the numbers for an under 18s this year.
Del Guzzo said there were a number of reasons for that, with the COVID pandemic towards the top of the list.
"It's always a concern when a club can't field a side and there can be many reasons for it," he said.
"It can be, simply just the ebbs and flows of small town community fortunes. Other times, there are more complex issues at play however, we believe in this instance, there was a hangover from low junior registrations during the COVID years that have flowed onto the senior club this season.
"Positively, the junior Cowboys are looking strong in the 16s age group this season and we're confident that the under 18s will recover in the not so distant future."
Wellington's under 16s finished the 2022 regular season in third spot - ahead of South Dubbo and Nyngan - while the club also fielded junior teams in the under 14s and under 12s last year.
To answer frankly yes, clubs should consider which competition is best for their players and community.- Tim Del Guzzo
While there is hope for the future, the Cowboys' under 18s side is the latest in the region to be lost recently.
Cowra announced late last month they wouldn't be able to field a first grade team while there was one point early in the off-season when Nyngan had serious concerns about getting numbers for a league tag side.
Wellington, Cowra and Nyngan are all among the smallest centres in the Peter McDonald Premiership and western-wide competitions and Del Guzzo said clubs that size needed to be realistic when thinking about their future.
"To answer frankly yes, clubs should consider which competition is best for their players and community," he said.
"We've seen a great example in Narromine going from struggling in Group 11 to thriving in Castlereagh League. The club and community has re-connected with rugby league to the point where they were awarded the NSWRL and NRL community club of the year.
"The Western region itself is in the advantageous position of having strong second-tier competitions that are great destinations, even if temporary, for clubs to find their feet again.
"The Western-wide PMP competition will always consider what's best for all clubs however, ensuring the relative strength of the major competition is obviously a big priority.
"I personally feel that the PMP competition has got that balance right this season but whether it can continue to carry clubs that don't field first grade sides is definitely up for discussion."
One positive for those clubs from smaller towns, according to Del Guzzo, is the NSWRL Player Points Index System that all teams need to abide by.
"Innovations such as the NSWRL Player Points Index System (PPIS) even out the playing field and can mean that smaller clubs won't have to spend beyond their means to compete in the top tier," he said.
"Already in pre-season 2023, we're seeing the positive effects of the PPIS. The PPIS goes hand in hand with an emphasis on keeping junior players playing in their home towns. This is achieved through both a fair junior player transfer system that doesn't disadvantage smaller clubs and, providing opportunities for juniors from smaller communities to join representative pathways."
The Mudgee and Forbes first grade sides will do battle in round one on Saturday as a curtain-raiser to the Manly-Newcastle NRL match at Glen Willow while the 2023 competition proper begins on the weekend of April 15 and 16.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
