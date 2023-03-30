Daily Liberal
NSW Rugby League backs Wellington Cowboys for future success despite loss of under 18s team

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
Elijah Colliss is one top Wellington junior who has since gone on to play regularly in first grade, but the club was unable to find enough under 18s players this year. Picture by Belinda Soole
NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) has given the rebuilding Wellington Cowboys a vote of confidence but warned the future of smaller clubs in premier competitions could be in doubt if they continue struggling for numbers.

