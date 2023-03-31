Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter Nestor to return to racing as a trainer with Loving Angel at Mudgee

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Nestor will return to racing on Sunday with Loving Angel, pictured here with Natalie Pearce, someone who has helped her development. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Peter Nestor will return to racing on Sunday with Loving Angel, pictured here with Natalie Pearce, someone who has helped her development. Picture by Nick Guthrie

As someone who's only been to three race meetings in the past five years, it's not the buzz of the crowd or the thrill of watching a winner that Pete Nestor has missed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.