A shorter pre-season than normal, a handful of new recruits not yet in town, the star fullback injured, and a round one clash with "the team to beat" in 2023.
It might seem like there's a lot going against the Forbes Magpies heading into Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) opener, but new captain-coach Nick Greenhalgh is anything but negative.
Forbes travels to Mudgee this weekend to take on the Dragons two weeks prior to the rest of the round one fixtures.
Saturday's match has been brought forward to act as the curtain-raiser to the Manly-Newcastle NRL match at Glen Willow and Greenhalgh and his defending premiers are eager for the opportunity.
"It's a bit of a 50-50," he said of the early kick-off.
"We get a game in and then have a couple weeks off while other teams get to come in fresh after a couple more weeks off.
"But we can look at it as an opportunity for us to stamp our authority early and then rest up for a couple of weeks before round two.
"I know the boys are excited to play before an NRL game and play on a pretty nice surface over there in Mudgee, so that's been a pretty big driving factor for this game."
It's been an off-season of change for the inaugural champions of the PMP, with club great Jake Grace retiring and long-time coach and premiership winner Cameron Greenhalgh stepping down and passing the baton to his son and fullback Mitch Andrews, who will act as co-captain-coaches this year.
In a huge blow, Andrews will miss Saturday's match due to a fractured finger suffered on Western Rams duty while a number of Fijian recruits - headlined by 2022 NRL player Pio Seci - only arrive at Forbes ahead of round two.
But there's still plenty of belief in the Forbes side, even despite Greenhalgh labelling Mudgee the early favourites for this season's title.
While most clubs in the PMP have endured plenty of off-season change, the Dragons remain largely the same team that finished one game short of a grand final appearance last year.
Jack Littlejohn remains at the club but has passed the captain-coach's role to his fellow former NRL player, Clay Priest.
"Mudgee at Mudgee, there's not too many games tougher than that," Greenhalgh said.
"I think Mudgee is the side to beat. Others clubs have had some turnover in players and stuff but Mudgee seems to have that same core group in the side and they've got some young guys coming through, too.
"I rank them the side to beat, especially in Group 10. It's up to us to rise to the challenge and go over there and get the job done."
The Magpies gave plenty of fringe and younger players a chance in last weekend's meaningful Stubby Collits Memorial match against Bathurst St Pat's and a number took it with both hands.
Tom Caldwell, back at Forbes after a number of years away, was one of those catch the eye while teenagers Michael Coady and Dane Richards added plenty to the forward pack.
The pair of juniors have been rewarded with a first grade debut and will start from the bench on Saturday while Caldwell will wear the number six jersey alongside Western Rams halfback Greenhalgh.
Jordan Hartwig, the man who partnered Greenhalgh in the halves throughout last year's premiership-winning campaign, has been named as 18th man.
Connor Greenhalgh, the younger brother of the captain-coach, has been given the huge task of replacing NSW Country representative Andrews at the back.
"I still think he (Andrews) is the best player in the competition by a long mile, not because of just what he does with the ball but in defence too," Greenhalgh said.
"Me and Mitch have full confidence in the blokes who will step in and do a job for us but obviously he is a big out for us.
"With the long turnaround to round two we thought there was no point risking it in round one and doing more damage."
The younger Connor Greenhalgh earned praise for his pre-season efforts, with his brother stating "he's worked hard on his game and gained a lot of confidence" while Coady and Richards were labelled "too good for juniors" and have been tipped to make a number of appearances in the top grade this year.
Caldwell has also created some excitement after only signing for the club from Kotara in the Newcastle region late in the pre-season.
"Tommy Caldwell, we'll be leaning on him to play a big role this year," Greenhalgh said.
"He's a very handy player and can fill numerous positions like six, seven or nine or could be a utility off the bench.
"He played in the Newcastle competition and a bit of lower grades there so to pick up someone of that calibre this close to this season is exciting for us and for Tommy."
Saturday's match kicks off at 12.30pm before the NRL clash at 3.30pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
