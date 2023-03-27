Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Everlong wins 2023 Wellington Boot for Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Everlong surges down the straight on her way to winning the 2023 Wellington Boot. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Everlong marked herself one to watch when showing maturity beyond her years in Sunday's $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m) feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.