Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Blake Hughes and Grace Panella to feature at ANZAC Day Eugowra meeting

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every year, the Canola Cup goes down as one of the biggest events in Eugowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.