The Uluru Dialogue visited Dubbo as it continues its commitment to raising grassroots support for a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution.
Uluru Dialogue representatives Geoff Scott and Roy Ah-See met with councillors of the Central and North West Regions of the NSW Aboriginal Land Councils (NSWALC) in Dubbo this month.
As part of their meetings with NSWALC leaders in regions across New South Wales throughout March and April the Uluru Dialogue wanted to bring awareness of the benefits of the Voice to its 25,000 members.
"These forums have been crucial in ensuring that communities can have their questions on the Voice answered," Mr Scott said.
"Our priority is to have open dialogue about the practical benefits the Voice will have on First Nations Communities around Australia.
"These conversations are about making sure communities can access accurate information about the Voice, including why it needs to be enshrined in the constitution, why we need a referendum to do this and why the Voice will make a real difference to the everyday lives of First Peoples."
The Uluru Dialogue has already had conversations with NSWALC leaders, including in Wagga Wagga and Port Macquarie. Further meetings are scheduled across the state, including in Newcastle, Broken Hill and Tamworth.
"We've had great conversations with community leaders so far and we are looking forward to continuing to speak with other Land Council leaders about the Voice so they can bring these learnings back to their communities," Mr Ah-See said.
"As we move closer to the referendum it's more important than ever for communities to understand how the Voice will benefit them.
"Naturally we want to speak to as many people as possible to ensure that First Peoples from all regions in New South Wales are armed with the knowledge they need when they head to the ballot box later this year."
For more information on the Uluru Statement from the Heart, visit https://ulurustatement.org/
