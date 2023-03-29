Daily Liberal
Uluru Dialogue holds First Nations Voice to Parliament discussion in Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Dubbo residents were visited by Uluru Dialogue representatives this month. Picture supplied.
The Uluru Dialogue visited Dubbo as it continues its commitment to raising grassroots support for a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution.

