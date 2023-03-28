Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Cricket

RSL Colts and CYMS captains speak about quality of RSL Whitney Cup rivalry

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Colts and CYMS players shake hands at the conclusion of the weekend's first grade grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre
RSL Colts and CYMS players shake hands at the conclusion of the weekend's first grade grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Three seasons, three grand finals between RSL Colts and CYMS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.