Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Cricket

Greg Buckley produces man of the match effort in RSL Colts' RSL Whitney Cup grand final win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Buckley (centre) celebrates after his man of the match effort helped RSL Colts win the RSL Whitney Cup. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Greg Buckley laughs when he talks about his approach to cricket now compared to roughly a decade ago when he first arrived in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.