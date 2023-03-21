Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Bjorn Baker could have two runners in the $200,000 Wellington Boot

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bjorn Baker is aiming for another Wellington Boot crown this weekend. Picture by Mark Stringer/Getty Images

Bjorn Baker is no stranger to winning the Wellington Boot, now he is hoping a new two-year-old can give him another triumph.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.