Bjorn Baker is no stranger to winning the Wellington Boot, now he is hoping a new two-year-old can give him another triumph.
Baker has nominated Legolas for the $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m), one of the richest races for two-year-old horses in Australia.
Back in 2018, Baker won the Boot with Miss Invincible which was ridden by legendary jockey Greg Ryan.
Now, the Warrick Farm trainer is hoping Legolas can be his next victor.
"I've got probably Legolas coming out," he said.
"I'm not sure what else will be coming out, I'll have to give it some thought."
Baker has also nominated Thunderlips for the race but admitted it is likely Legolas will be his only runner in the Boot.
"It's always a very competitive race so you never take it for granted," he said.
"I will definitely try to get Legolas out there."
As a past winner, Baker knows all too well how tricky winning Wellington's biggest race is and he isn't the only travelling training to hit the Central West this weekend.
Annabel Neasham, Gary Portelli, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott along with Damien Lane have all put forward runners.
But for Legolas' trainer, he has had his eyes on the Boot for a while.
"It will be nice to get in there," he said.
"He is definitely going well. He should get out there.
"It's a great money race and a very important part of the calendar, we always keep an eye on it."
The Wellington Showcase Cup (1700m) will also be run on Sunday, with Baker's Iknowastar nominated.
Winning in his last four starts, Baker believes the gelding could be in the running for the $100,000 race.
"He's been very busy so we will have to give it some thought," he said.
"He's been going very well. We will just have to weigh it up whether we go there or not."
The winner of the Wellington Cup will be in with a chance at running in The Big Dance at Royal Randwick in November.
Melbourne Cup-winning duo Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have put forward Ascension, a winner at tracks like Randwick and Caulfield.
Waterhouse and Bott have put forward For Valour while Richard and Will Freedman's Cognac could run also.
Dubbo trainers Clint Lundholm and Michael Mulholland are the only two from the area who have nominated runners.
The final fields for Sunday's race will be confirmed later in the week.
