Some of the rugby league's biggest names will run out on the new-look Cale Oval next month when Narromine hosts the International Legends of League.
The organisation will bring their event to Narromine on April 29 when the rugby league legends take on a team of ex-Narromine 'legends'.
It will be the time the Legends of League have played in the Central West after operating more than 50 events in QLD since forming but Narromine president Mick Burns was very keen to get the group and organiser Troy Byers south of the border.
"He's (Byers) going to be a bring a team of legends down to play against a team of ex-Narromine legends," he said.
"They are all in training at the moment either at the pub or in the backyard somewhere."
Players such as Cliff Lyons, Ben Hannant, Anthony Tupou and Dave Peachey will all run out for the Legend's side, with a full list to be named later this week.
For Byers, he believes the day will be a great experience on and off the field.
"This is going to be our first one in Central West NSW," he said.
"It's an honour for Narromine to have this, with our Sinalli Sports International Legends of League."
"It's going to be played on April 29 here at Cale Oval and the good thing about it is we are going to open the new grandstand named after Bob Weir.
"It's going to be a great day not just for rugby league but for the community in general."
The match will be played on the same day as the Jets' first Castlereagh League home game of the 2023 season, with their brand-new grandstand also to be opened.
While the action will be mainly on the field, Byers admitted the organisation will be spending a lot of time in the community before the match.
"Our main part of all of this is not just the game, it's getting into all of the schools," he said.
"We are going to all the schools in Trangie and all the schools in Narromine.
"For us, we will chat to the kids about dream, believe and achieve, talk to them about being able to achieve whatever they want to.
"We believe in our program. This is around our 79th event I think, we've got a fair few in the pipeline."
After running in QLD, NSW and even PNG, the Legends of League were approached by Narromine after a successful event not too long ago.
"Mick (Burns) came to us and asked about it, we had an event up at Emerald which a friend of his went to," Byers said.
"He asked 'how do we get it', he spoke to us and Mick being Mick had everything organised within a month.
"With this the Narromine Jets legends side, it will be good for our guys to play them. The boys putting their hands up are over 35-year-olds, they are going to enjoy it.
"It's something to have past players take on you, some people have never played in front of their families or kids so this is a chance for that.
"Our guys have nearly 3500-4000 games between them."
All of the proceeds from the canteen and beverage sales will go straight to the local club to use however they see fit.
