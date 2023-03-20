Racing fans may have missed out on the Wellington Boot 12 months ago, but now the much-loved event is back for another year.
A new-look committee and some fresh ideas continue to build the excitement ahead of Wellington Race Club's biggest event of the year.
Beginning on Friday, the club will host a TAB Meeting with eight races to be run before Sunday's Showcase meeting which includes the Wellington Cup, Town Plate and Boot.
The club's secretary Francesca Brady believes everything is looking good ahead of the two massive days.
"We've got a lovely green track so we are ready if they are ready," she said.
"We've worked hard to get that right."
One of the most popular events on the Central West racing calendar, the Boot wasn't held in 2022 due to the wet weather.
After several attempts at moving the event, the Wellington Cup was eventually held at Dubbo Turf Club but now the Big Dance qualifier will return to its home.
While on the track there will be a lot of action, Brady admitted the committee have been working hard to make the day appealing to a number of different people.
"We working on re-branding I guess in a way," she said.
"Not just in line with Racing NSW but racing across Australia, we want it to be a race day experience.
"Once upon a time you just turned up to the races and watched down by the rail but these days people expect a little bit more.
"We are trying to do that, we've got a new committee and a new secretary in myself who have all come on after the annual general meeting in December.
"It's been a learning curve for everybody."
The new committee began their respective roles at the end of 2022, with just one meeting under their belts which came on Boxing Day.
READ ALSO:
Now, those behind the scenes have been hard at work and have been preparing for the Boot.
"There is a lot of people bringing a lot of different experience," Brady said.
"There are some fresh ideas and we are drawing on that what everyone can offer.
"We've brought back the luncheon this year, it's been gone for the last couple of years but we are happy with how it is shaping up."
A brand-new Fashions on the Field will take place and Brady confessed there are a lot of great prizes up for grabs.
"This year we are setting up a separate VIP area for Fashions on the Field," she said.
"We are having a grand prize which we haven't done in the past, there is a prize for someone who wins overall. They will go to Montrose House in Canowindra for a night's stay and dinner.
"They have a separate area so they have somewhere where they don't have to worry about their good clothes getting dusty.
"They are having a high tea also, the prizes this year are coming from the Western Truck Company.
"They've been sponsoring a lot of QLD tracks and now they are going to sponsor us. Their prizes are absolutely beautiful, they are spending between $240 to $500 for each prize."
Nominations for Friday's meeting were released earlier this week, with three runners from Coonamble's Country Championships qualifier to be in action.
Brett Robb's Billiethefillie along with Clint Lundholm's Nest In The Hills and Raging Rush will all run in the Golden Spur.
Sunday will feature the Wellington Boot, a race for two-year-olds only and is worth $200,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.