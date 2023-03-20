Lower Grades TOTW: Demons power themselves into the decider

Cricket fans were treated to three excellent lower grade matches over the weekend with one team, in particular, causing an upset.
Newtown Demons qualified for the RSL Pinnington Cup final after defeating Macquarie in their clash over the weekend, knocking the second-place side out of the competition.
It might not be a surprise to some but after Macquarie got the better of the Demons last time, it was always going to be a big win for the Newtown side.
Macquarie White and Newtown Kings booked in rematches with sides they faced in week one of the finals after impressive wins.
Let's have a look at who stood out from the weekend's action.
Macquarie White's skipper led from the front in their win over clubmates Macquarie Blue.
Batting first, Macquarie White had several players make starts but no one really went on to make a big score, including Wallace.
Wallace top scored for his side with 39, an innings which included six fours to help Macquarie White make 8/222 from their 40 overs.
Veer gave his side a chance at victory after Macquarie Blue suffered a horror start.
Chasing 222, Macquarie Blue were 7/64 at one point before Veer got stuck into his clubmates.
The batter hit 51 not out from 67 balls as he tried to guide his side to an unlikely win but it wouldn't be enough in the end, as Macquarie White were bowled out for 143.
Rai may have been in and out of several Newtown sides this season but found a home in the Demons' middle order on the weekend.
The all-rounder's innings of 40 from 70 balls helped the Demons overcome a slow start to defeat Macquarie while also taking two wickets.
The Newtown side at one point were 5/32 at one point before the tail wagged to get the side to 9/163.
He may have opened on Saturday for the Kings but we found a spot for Singh in the top order here.
The Kings opener hit 46 to help get his side off to a strong start in the Dawson Cup preliminary final against Narromine.
Singh was eventually removed by Scott Hammond but without his innings, the Kings would've been in real trouble.
Another player in a losing side who should hold his head high.
Hogan made 46 for Narromine in their loss on Saturday, coming to the crease with the side in trouble at 4/33.
Needing 210 to win, Hogan was eventually the second last player to be dismissed as the Newtown Kings booked themselves a spot in the Dawson Cup final.
Coming to the crease with his side in trouble, Sandhu played a fine innings from number 10.
Sandhu's 36 not out was crucial for the Kings as it looked like they were going to be bowled out for 150-ish.
Instead, the lower-order batter and Wahab Mian (34 not out) combined to add almost 60 runs for the final wicket which guided the Kings to 9/209.
The Demons vice-captain stood up for his team when needed on the weekend.
A noted two-day batter, Skinner's 22 not out occupied the crease for the Demons and would've certainly annoyed a Macquarie side who were on a roll with the ball.
On day two, Skinner was unlucky not to take a wicket, finishing with 0/13 from 12 overs as he tied down one end.
Another Demons bowler who was excellent on the weekend.
Williams made the breakthrough for Newtown after Macquarie were patient early.
Removing Ian Marchant and Noah Brien, Williams went on to finish with 2/11 off 10 overs in a spell which helped the Demons bowl out Macquarie for 108 and book a spot in the RSL Pinnington Cup final.
Hollman sent a message to CYMS White on the weekend after taking a five-wicket haul in the RSL Kelly Cup preliminary final.
The Macquarie White quick took 5/37 from his six overs to power his side into the grand final after dismantling the Macquarie Blue top order.
Just two weeks after meeting in the major semi-final, Hollman and his team will face CYMS White once again in the competition's final.
A regular feature on this list, Hammond was again brilliant over the weekend.
The opening bowler's 3/11 off eight overs had the Kings on the back foot early, before some lower order hitting got them to 9/209.
Hammond also managed to hit 30 not out with the bat as well as Narromine fell just short of victory.
The youngest player on this list, Green never gave up against the Demons.
The left-arm quick took 2/20 from 13 overs and also grabbed two run outs to have the Demons wary.
Green took the big wicket of Demons skipper Ben Bunt for just four in a match which showed signs of a big future for the youngster.
