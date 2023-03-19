In the lead up to Race 4 at Towac Park, Bjorn Baker trained filly We Don't Roam was the short-priced favourite that'd be hard to bet against.
The bookies gave all punters a chance to flirt with Clint Lundholm's Cherry Blue, but it was no sure thing as the trainer and Dar Lunn dominated Towac Park on Sunday.
However, SKY Racing expert Richard Callander was track-side and backed the four-year-old gelding as his best bet for the day.
How right he was, as the $5 chance stormed home to continue Lundholm's winning streak at Orange.
Drawing barrier 2, Cherry Blue continued to sit five horses behind the lead before jockey Anthony Cavallo made a move with 600 metres to go.
Slightly moving forward, Cavallo's intentions were clear with 200 metres to go, cracking the whip to push past James Ponsonby's Walk Up Start while fighting off a fast finish from We Don't Roam.
Having ridden the gelding in its last three races, where it finished second, third and third, Cavallo said the four-year-old was due for that performance.
"He was knocking on the door, finally things went its way and we drew a good barrier," he said.
"We were able to work it into the race when we wanted to."
The winning jockey added the plan was always to sit back and finish strong.
"(The instruction was) sit four or five off them and work into it when you're ready," he said.
"He's the sort of horse that only does what he has to, once I switched him on he kept on going and worked past him."
In a race that featured three local chances from Ponsonby's and Alison Smith's stable, along with the city additions like Baker's We Don't Roam and Gregory Hickman's Impacting, Cavallo said he was always confident the gelding could keep the favourite at bay.
"He was in the race that's for sure," he said.
"It was a class maiden so there was winners in the race - I was quite confident but you never know when you're taking on Bjorn Baker's and that."
Cherry Blue's win makes it two in a row for the Lundholm stable at Towac Park, with So Extra taking first place on February 27.
Lundholm wasn't the only Dubbo trainer to have success on Sunday with Lunn's Elson Boy winning in Race 5, while Lunn's six-year-old gelding Daredevil gained victory beforehand in Race 2.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
