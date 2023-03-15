As someone who made the move from Dubbo to Canberra to chase her football dream, Ashleigh Sykes is excited about what an A-League men's licence for the nation's capital could mean for regional areas.
Sykes went from a star Dubbo Devils junior to Canberra United legend during a career which included national title wins and an appearance at a World Cup.
Still based in the ACT, Sykes was one of the many excited by the news Canberra had been awarded a licence to enter the men's A-League competition from the 2024-25 season.
"There's a bit of a buzz. It's been a long time coming," Sykes said.
Canberra and Auckland have been locked in as the expansion locations, with officials to work over the next three months to secure financial backing before joining the competition in 2024-25.
It ends a 14-year mission and two failed attempts to relaunch professional men's football in the capital, and comes 22 years after the Canberra Cosmos went bust in the National Soccer League.
During the time the men's side was in the wilderness, the women thrived.
Sykes was a part of a United side which won two W-League titles while in 2015/16 she was awarded the Julie Dolan Medal for the best player in the competition.
The former SASS junior was still living in Dubbo and travelling back and forth to Canberra when she made her debut for United at just 16.
A number of other players from country locations have represented United over the years and Sykes is hopeful that can grow further once the men's side is formed.
"It was fantastic as a girl to have this to come to," she said.
"It offers something slightly different to what the Sydney clubs offer. I know the (Central Coast) Mariners have been really good getting out to the regional areas and a club here will extend the reach that we can get around Canberra and also into the west.
"It just provides an avenue for players in the region and a pathway to a professional career, which is pretty exciting."
While the distance from Dubbo to Canberra is similar to Sydney or Gosford and further than Newcastle, where other A-League clubs are located, the lifestyle in the nation's capital was also praised.
Having grown up in a regional area, the more relaxed atmosphere of Canberra helped Sykes and many others adapt to the rigours of a professional career.
"Canberra has taken in quite a few country players. Not just for Canberra United but for the United academy in the past and, for me, when moving out of home Canberra was a great option," Sykes said.
"You get that city life without the traffic most of the time and it's like a big country town most of the town.
"For anyone who might have reservations about going into the big smoke, it's a great option.
"Aside from that it's just one more team around NSW that people can consider as an option to go to in the A-League."
The potential of more regional players at the top level was also welcomed by Dubbo District Football Association president Ainsleigh Bates.
"We lose a great percentage of our players when they hit 18 because they're going to uni and where are they going to uni? Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra," she said.
"Having Canberra have a men's side would be fantastic because it's that bit closer. It's not as far away as Sydney and there may be more opportunity in Canberra to be scouted and selected.
"It gives another option for our talented players who want to pursue their dreams."
Bates added the move to introduce a Canberra team was an overdue one and she was hopeful the "phenomenal" history of the women's team can be repeated for the men's side of things.
While there's still a huge amount of work to be done between now and the 2024-25 season - the Canberra bid still needs a major investor - Sykes is hopeful the new team's potential to impact regional areas is considered.
The western area is just one option, with the southern region and Riverina also within the reach of the capital.
"I've always focused on what the teams can do in regional areas because it's often easily forgotten," she said.
"It's such a big avenue for finding talent as well as finding supporters. Canberra sits smack bang in the middle of southern NSW so there's some great opportunities to do lots of engagement and talent scouting."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
