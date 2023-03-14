Nutrition officers get to deal with every single department of the zoo on a daily basis. Obviously with zoo keepers to feed their animals, but also the maintenance team, cleaners, catering, you name it! As well as communicating with food prep at Taronga Zoo Sydney and coordinating with our Taronga nutritionist. This makes for a very busy environment, and no two days are the same! It's a really well-rounded way to learn how the zoo operates as a big organisation.