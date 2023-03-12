Daily Liberal
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people invited to 'deadly' voting workshop in Dubbo

Updated March 13 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:00am
The Local Aboriginal Land Council is hosting a voting workshop for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Dubbo and surrounding regions on Friday, March 17.

