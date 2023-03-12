The tenth edition of the Titan Macquarie Mud Run will feature a nine kilometre course and 30 obstacles for what is expected to be another bumper number of participants.
But it's also about more than having a muddy good time, it's about helping raise money which will stay in the community.
The fundraising aspect of the Mud Run has been one of the highlights for event committee president Rod Fardell and things are no different this year.
READ ALSO:
This year all proceeds from the event - which will have an estimated 1,500 participants - will go towards the construction of the planned recreational area at Regand Park.
"We are very excited about this year's event because our focus is to give it back for Regand Park's masterplan with the Dubbo Regional Council," Mr Fardell said.
"We are excited to be involved in the implementation of the masterplan to build recreational facilities for our community such as walking path, bicycle path, BBQ area around the weir, off leash dog area and a wetland area.
"There is also a whole area that will be set up for our endangered koalas that's why we are excited to be working with the council on the masterplan."
The Titan Macquarie Mud Run Committee led by Mr Fardell, vice-president Mark Thompson, treasurer Stacey Stinson and secretary Kate Astill plus six other volunteer members helping to run the annual event, is a registered not-for-profit community organisation.
Over the years, the committee has raised more than $1 million for community projects around the Dubbo region, their latest project is the fitness facilities installed by the Dubbo Regional Council at Victoria Park, Mr Fardell said.
The community projects are designed to assist residents live a healthy lifestyle.
For those who do their bit and sign up this year, they can expect a course that features sliding, crawling, climbing, rolling, walking and running.
The course also involves a water obstacle run and two river crossings and participants will be under the watchful eye of volunteers in kayak and boats to ensure everyone's safe and able to carry on the obstacles without hitches.
"It's an event more about people having fun than doing it for competitive race," Mr Fardell, a professional personal trainer, said.
"Ninety-nine per cent of our participants register for Mud Run just to have fun and not for the sake of racing.
"The course this year is looking fantastic, it's going to be super fun and super muddy so I'm encouraging others who haven't registered to join in."
The categories for winning the trophies and gifts that include $500 cash, mobile phone and video include Elite Wave, The Titan, Kids Titan and Adult Short Course.
The event starts at 8am on Saturday, March 18 and all participants will be provided a map of Regand Park.
The event's major sponsors are Maas Group, Luka Group, Regional Quarries Australia, JR Richards, Neverfail, 2DU Radio, DMC Meat & Seafoods, IGA West Dubbo.
All ages and abilities are welcome, and you can register for the event by clicking here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.