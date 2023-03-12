Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo tourism on the climb after country and outback visitor summit

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Solomon, a director at Destination Marketing Store with MC Nigel Collin. Picture by Belinda Soole

The Dubbo region is in good hands if international businessman and keynote speaker, Nigel Collin is anyone to go by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.