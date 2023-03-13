Dubbo MP and Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders has said the Labor Government is "punishing" regional communities, and denying them vital infrastructure projects.
"They left regional NSW and its communities in the dark and that's where they want to keep them," he said.
"We won't let this happen."
He went on to say the Liberal and Nationals Government was 100 percent committed to upgrading the Great Western Highway, compared to the Labor government who announced they would redirect the $1.1 billion allocated for the tunnel should they be elected.
At a press conference in Goulburn, Labor Leader Chris Minns discussed NSW Labor's plan to fix regional roads and the NSW Liberal National Government's budget black hole.
"Labor today is announcing $670 million in emergency funding for regional roads," he announced.
"We know the road infrastructure in the regions has been devastated, particularly as a result of natural disasters."
He didn't mention how much money would be going to regional and rural areas or what projects the money would be spent on.
Labor keeps talking about this project like it was a pipe-dream, but it was starting.- MP Dugald Saunders
Mr Saunders said there was a need for better east to west connections, with the Great Western Highway being the last road out of Sydney that still isn't fully duplicated within 50 kilometres of Greater Sydney.
Mr Saunders said connectivity was "massively important".
"Not just to the thousands of people who use this road every day - but to connect farmers with the people they feed in the Sydney Basin, and to connect into the Western Sydney airport, and the agribusiness precinct at the Aerotropolis," he said.
"Labor keeps talking about this project like it was a pipe-dream, but it was starting."
With $2.5 billion from the NSW Government, and another $2 billion secured from the Federal Government in 2021, Mr Saunders said that was "more than enough" to complete the east and west sections of the tunnel, and to keep progressing the work needed on the central section which includes Australia's longest road tunnel.
READ MORE:
"We have already awarded contracts for major works to begin in Medlow Bath (east section) and Little Hartley (west section) - this is despite Federal Labor hitting the breaks on its contribution," he said.
Mr Saunders was less than impressed with Mr Minn's $670 million regional roads commitment.
"It actually amounts to less then $200 million over two years, $280 million of it is already in the bank accounts of councils thanks to the Nationals," he said.
But residents shouldn't be concerned about the lack of specifics in the Labor funding commitment for regional roads, senator Deborah O'Neill says.
Senator O'Neill who was at the opening of the Warren Heritage Museum and Gallery on Saturday, March 4 said she understood the need for clarity and transparency.
The "facts" she laid down for the Daily Liberal was the Albanese Government would be delivering $750 million for local roads and community infrastructure, including an extra $250 million for local roads which was an election commitment.
She said further funding under phase four of the local roads and community infrastructure program would be made available to the local councils from July 2023, with projects to be delivered by June 2025.
Until the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts finalise the guidelines and grant agreements, council can "safely assume they will receive the same level of funding as the last allocation".
"With those in rural, regional and outer-urban areas receiving more," she said.
"When the Department determines funding allocations and nomination dates, it will encourage councils to apply."
According to Ms O'Neill the Department is working with councils struggling to complete projects from previous rounds of funding because of unforeseen events - such as natural disasters - to extend construction times where appropriate.
"It is a pleasure to visit my duty seat of Parkes...I did more than 1000 kilometres on this visit, and I'm pleased to report, safely," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.