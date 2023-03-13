A history of the Dubbo Show Society will be told in a book due to be released in May to celebrate 150 years of the iconic Dubbo Show.
The book is being collated by author, writer and award-winning journalist, Jen Cowley, who is remaining "tight lipped" on the title of the book, which will be available for purchase at the 2023 Dubbo Show from Friday, May 19 until Monday, May 21.
"I'm very honoured to have been entrusted with this project, and I know there's a responsibility that comes with telling the story of arguably Dubbo's most significant, and certainly most iconic event and, more accurately, the organisation that has held the reins of that event for a century and a half," Ms Cowley told the Daily Liberal.
She said the book wouldn't be chronological, but instead, she was "letting the people who have populated the Dubbo Show Society's history tell the story".
"It's through their recollections, and those of their families and friends and associates, that make the history come alive. All stitched together with tid-bits of history and key moments in the Show Society's century and a half," Ms Cowley said.
The Dubbo Show was born in 1873, after the previous year's formation of the North Western Pastoral and Agricultural Society.
From the founding fathers, many of whose names still loom large in Dubbo's community fabric, to those who hold the reins today, the story of the Dubbo Show is one of commitment, resilience and sheer determination.- Jen Cowley, author
The organisation evolved over the years and underwent a number of name changes to become the Dubbo Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Association (PA&H Assoc) and then the Dubbo Show Society Incorporated.
The show has also evolved over the years, as a reflection of our modern regional community.
Thousands of people have been involved with the show since its inception, and the book will be a snapshot of a number of different sections of the show, and some of the key people and families that have helped make the show what it is today.
"From the founding fathers, many of whose names still loom large in Dubbo's community fabric, to those who hold the reins today, the story of the Dubbo Show is one of commitment, resilience and sheer determination," Ms Cowley said.
Submissions have closed for content for the book, however contributions and memorabilia will be welcome after show week 2023, to become part of a larger archive.
Copies of the book can be pre-ordered by contacting the Dubbo Show Society office on 6882 4634.
*Facts courtesy of Jen Cowley, author.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
