Dubbo Show turns 150, book to celebrate Dubbo Show Society's history

By Sarah Falson
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Jen Cowley with some of the memorabilia she has collected for the celebrations of the 150-year history of the Dubbo Show Society - the trophy for the 1933 Champion Jersey Bull, won by JW Peters, and a photograph showing Patron, Mr WW Baird, who was largely considered the "Daddy of the Dubbo Show", opening the 1936 show, with Les Clark - longest serving Show Society President in history - watching on. Picture by Steve Cowley

A history of the Dubbo Show Society will be told in a book due to be released in May to celebrate 150 years of the iconic Dubbo Show.

