The first Dubbo Show was held in 1873 - a year after what is now known as the Dubbo Show Society was formed - and it was held at the racecourse.

It moved to a dedicated showground site in 1885 - where it is still held today.

In 1891 the showground was used as a temporary wing of the Dubbo Hospital, which was overflowing thanks to an epidemic of influenza - it would again be used for patients from the hospital nearly 30 years later, this time for the Spanish 'Flu pandemic, and the grandstand itself (which had been built in 1893 at a cost of £1500) was the site used.

The show was cancelled during some of the war years, both for WWI and WW2 - on both occasions, the showground was used as an army base. The show was also cancelled in 1920, thanks to the impact of drought, and again in 1931 because of the depression, however the Hospital Board took the baton and hosted the show that year.

The Fitzroy Street gates to the Showground were donated by the Henderson family of Blayney for Queen Elizabeth's visit in 1954, for which it is reported that some 60,000 people came to Dubbo. Her Majesty was here for just 90 minutes, including a whirlwind visit to the show where she and the Duke of Edinburgh were greeted by two long rows of nicely groomed mostly Merino sheep bottoms - a unique "guard of honour".

1970 saw the first night show ever held in Dubbo.

The show celebrated its centenary in 1973, running over two nights for the first time.

The expo centre was opened in 1988.

1996 - Dubbo City Council (as it was then known) took over the management of the Dubbo Showground.

The showgirl competition had its first (and only to date!) male entrant in 2005.

In 2010, after more than a decade of argy-bargy and to the despair of heritage and history aficionados, the grand old grandstand - which had been irreparably damaged in a massive storm in 2001 - was demolished.

In 2020, the global Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the show - the showground was again used in the battle against disease, this time its pavilions becoming a testing site.

That same year, the Dubbo Show Society appointed its first ever female patron - Pauline McAllister.