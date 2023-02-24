Daily Liberal
Good News

Dubbo firefighters presented with National Emergency Medal for work during Black Summer Bushfires

By Allison Hore
February 25 2023 - 6:00am
Gary Barber Chief Superintendent - Area Commander Region West FRNSW with Anthony Hojel Superintendent Fire and Rescue. Picture by Belinda Soole

Two dozen Dubbo firefighters have been awarded national medals for their efforts in responding to the deadly Black Summer bushfires.

